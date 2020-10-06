 

Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size Worth $743.3 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless brain sensors market size is expected to reach USD 743.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, the Electroencephalography devices segment held the largest market share in 2019. The presence of several players offering this product is the major factor driving the segment over the forecast period
  • The multispecialty hospitals segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals across the globe
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and the presence of many local players in this region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (EEG Devices, ICP Monitors, TCD Devices), By Application (Dementia, Epilepsy, TBI), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wireless-brain-sensors-market

Various initiatives undertaken by public and private organizations to raise awareness regarding TBIs are anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, Brain Injury Awareness Month organized in the month of March, led by the Brain Injury Association of America, provides an opportunity to raise awareness regarding the lifetime effects of TBI. It is a national public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the impact of TBIs. The theme for the 2018 to 2020 campaign was "Change Your Mind." This campaign educates the public about the prevalence of the injury and the needs of people with TBIs and their families. The goals of this campaign are primarily focused on:

  • Promoting the available support systems to people suffering from TBIs
  • Empowering brain injury victims and their caregivers

According to the CDC, prominent causes of TBIs include assault, sports injuries, falls among older adults, and road accidents. The CDC is continuously taking efforts to minimize accidental injuries by improving sports concussion culture, preventing falls in older adults, and increasing vehicle safety. For instance, the CDC has introduced a new educational gaming app that educates children aged 6 to 8 years about basic concussion safety. This app shows kids how the brain can get injured in different ways during sports activities, and how important it is to tell a parent, coach, or other adults when the injury occurs. Since wireless brain sensors are highly recommended for the treatment of TBIs, thus, such awareness and initiatives are anticipated to promote market growth.

