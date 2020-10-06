IMMOFINANZ intends to issue senior notes in benchmark size

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

Based on the approval by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board and subject to favorable market conditions, IMMOFINANZ AG plans to issue fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") and mandated several banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls across Europe.

IMMOFINANZ targets an issue amount in benchmark size. The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to refinance existing debt, capitalize on value creating growth opportunities, and for general corporate purposes.

The management of IMMOFINANZ expects an investment grade rating 'BBB-' by S&P Global Ratings in relation to the Notes.



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers more than 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com