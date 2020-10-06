Scatec Solar’s 47 MW Redsol project has started commercial operation

Oslo, 6 October 2020: Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and reached commercial operation for the 47 MW Redsol project in Northwest Malaysia. The solar power plant is expected to deliver 67 GWh of electricity annually and lead to the abatement of about 44,000 tonnes of CO ² emissions every year.



“As the leading independent power producer in Malaysia, we are pleased to reach this important milestone for our fourth project in the country. We expect that the government will maintain the same level of ambition for the renewable energy sector as before, and Malaysia continues to be a prioritised market for Scatec Solar”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.