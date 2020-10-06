 

Arkema Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Rights
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Rights
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

September 30, 2020

76,736,476

87,197,799

86,819,895

 

23.09.20
Arkema Strengthens Bostik With the Acquisition of Ideal Work, Specialized in Decorative Flooring Technologies
17.09.20
Arkema: Bostik Inaugurates a New Industrial Adhesives Plant in Japan
09.09.20
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)