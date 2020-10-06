SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government subsidies and incentives in the form of low-interest loans for implementing automated irrigation systems are expected to increase usage of these systems in the forthcoming years. Also, government projects such as smarter irrigation for profit led by the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC), the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), and Department of Agriculture and Water Resources assist farmers and commercial irrigation system providers to save time and water by adopting smart automated irrigation systems.