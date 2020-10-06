Irrigation Automation Market Size Worth $8.96 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 16.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government subsidies and incentives in the form of low-interest loans for implementing automated irrigation systems are expected to increase usage of these systems in the forthcoming years. Also, government projects such as smarter irrigation for profit led by the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC), the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), and Department of Agriculture and Water Resources assist farmers and commercial irrigation system providers to save time and water by adopting smart automated irrigation systems.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing water scarcity instances and shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes across the globe
- The time-based automation type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to associated benefits such as control of the irrigation process, less labor cost, and less amount of fuel used, among others
- The sensor segment is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the benefits offered such as access to real-time soil moisture level and temperature data
- The drip irrigation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is also anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to factors such as less water consumption ability, lower cost of drip systems, and longer life span
- The non-agricultural segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to the upsurge in the number of golf courses, sports grounds, pastures, gardens, residential, and turf and landscapes across the globe
- Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for over 22% revenue share in 2019, owing to the presence of the vast agricultural lands, strong government support, and lowering water levels in river basins
Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Irrigation Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Automation Type, By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers), By Irrigation Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/irrigation-automation-market
