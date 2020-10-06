 

Irrigation Automation Market Size Worth $8.96 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 16.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 10:35  |  51   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government subsidies and incentives in the form of low-interest loans for implementing automated irrigation systems are expected to increase usage of these systems in the forthcoming years. Also, government projects such as smarter irrigation for profit led by the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC), the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), and Department of Agriculture and Water Resources assist farmers and commercial irrigation system providers to save time and water by adopting smart automated irrigation systems.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing water scarcity instances and shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes across the globe
  • The time-based automation type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to associated benefits such as control of the irrigation process, less labor cost, and less amount of fuel used, among others
  • The sensor segment is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the benefits offered such as access to real-time soil moisture level and temperature data
  • The drip irrigation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is also anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to factors such as less water consumption ability, lower cost of drip systems, and longer life span
  • The non-agricultural segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to the upsurge in the number of golf courses, sports grounds, pastures, gardens, residential, and turf and landscapes across the globe
  • Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for over 22% revenue share in 2019, owing to the presence of the vast agricultural lands, strong government support, and lowering water levels in river basins

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Irrigation Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Automation Type, By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers), By Irrigation Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/irrigation-automation-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast ...
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market: TMR
Cell Culture Market Size Worth USD 45.12 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.3%: Emergen Research
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease