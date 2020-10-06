Freeze Tag Tours Chicago with “Curious City Scavenger Hunt” Powered By Eventzee and WBEZ Chicago

The inaugural event was brought to life by WBEZ’s Curious City program, an ongoing news experiment that includes the public in the editorial decision-making process. Dubbed the “Chicago Eats Edition” the event itself featured 74 groups of challenges for players to complete from mid-August to mid-September. Each challenge group represented a Chicago community where players were tasked to find and interact with local restaurants to learn more about the area.

Tustin, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announces that WBEZ, Chicago’s NPR news station launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “ Curious City Scavenger Hunt: Chicago Eats Edition” guided competitors throughout Chicago while exploring new cuisines and neighborhoods.

“The Curious City event is a prime example of the endless capabilities of our Eventzee application,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “The team at WBEZ took their event to new heights, and has offered us some great insight into future uses of the Eventzee platform.”

One of the key features of the new Eventzee app is the ability to group challenges together to be completed sequentially. The “Curious City Scavenger Hunt” made great use of this new feature for its month-long event. Within each group there were three challenges for each of the 74 communities throughout Chicago.

The first challenge included a rhyming clue to guess the name of the neighborhood. The second challenge asked players to take a selfie in front of a particular restaurant in the area. The third challenge required players to submit a question to WBEZ. The radio station plans on using these questions to follow up with reporting in various areas around Chicago.

WBEZ Chicago shared that the scavenger hunt was overwhelmingly successful, with 407 teams (both virtual and in-person) and more than 1,000 individuals who participated from across the Chicagoland area.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.