 

Mimecast Recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 11:30  |  61   |   |   

Commits to Educating Organizations about the Need for Stronger Cyber Resilience

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it is launching a global initiative throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As an email security “Champion,” Mimecast is committed to helping organizations achieve greater cyber resilience by offering educational resources for remote employees, along with relevant guidance on how to incorporate stronger best practices.

Co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a global collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities and associations to advocate for the need for effective cyber resilience. The program aims to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace.

“Cybersecurity is important to the success of all businesses and organizations. NCSA is proud to have such a strong and active community and corporate champions, like Mimecast, helping to encourage proactive behavior and prioritize cybersecurity in their organizations,” said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, NCSA.

Recent research from Mimecast found that 60% of organizations believe it’s inevitable or likely they will suffer from an email-borne attack this year. Mimecast researchers have also seen an acceleration of cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic started, with many threat actors leveraging the virus as a hook to target new victims. Organizations must ensure they have the right solutions in place to identify and stop these threats from causing massive disruption – and educating employees should not be overlooked.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month couldn’t have been better timed,” said Michael Madon, senior vice president & general manager of threat intelligence and security awareness at Mimecast. “With much of the workforce now working remote, there is a need for the industry to come together and provide guidance on what threats pose the most risk to organizations and employees and how to best combat them.”

Mimecast’s month-long cybersecurity awareness initiative includes participation in:

  • MENA ISC – (Middle East and North Africa, October 5-6) Dr. Kiri Addison, Head of Data Science for Threat Intelligence and Overwatch, will be giving the keynote ‘Minimizing Risk from Cyber Threats: Focus on Reducing Time to Containment.’
  • NCSA Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit – (US, October 6) The premier event of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Michael Madon, SVP and GM of Threat Intelligence and Awareness Training will participate in the panel “One Size Does Not Fit All: Reshaping Security Awareness Programming to Change Behavior.”
  • Infosec Europe (UK, 20th – 22nd Oct), Thom Bailey, Senior Product Marketing Director, will hold a session on: ‘Threat Intelligence, Real-life Phishing Attacks, and Open APIs: How to Determine Organizational Risk Score’
  • Virtual Champagne Tasting | Honoring Women in Tech (Aus, 29th Oct) Christina Van Houten, Chief Strategy Officer, will host an exclusive Virtual Champagne Tasting, honoring Women in Tech.
  • A weekly blog series available on Mimecast’s Cyber Resilience Insights blog
  • A Security Awareness Training kit with educational resources for remote employees including e-fliers, shareable memes, videos, recommendations via social media and more.

“Organizations need to take a pervasive approach to email security, one that includes training employees to be able to identify real threats. Employees need compelling reasons to care about security and, unfortunately, many organizations are using dated training materials, or the frequency of these trainings just isn’t enough. Finding creative, unique and engaging ways to provide cybersecurity awareness training is vital to make the human firewall as strong as it can be. We’re proud to be Champions of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and look forward to helping make the world a more resilient place,” said Madon.

Seite 1 von 3
Mimecast UK Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Mimecast Announces Integration with Theta Lake
28.09.20
Mimecast Limited Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Camera
15.09.20
Mimecast Receives FedRAMP Ready Designation
11.09.20
Mimecast to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Software Conference