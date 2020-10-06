T-Mobile Netherlands utilizes 1NCE cloud native IoT platform

Cologne/Den Haag (ots) -



- T-Mobile's IoT Easy connect allows transparent pre-paid tariffs

- Easy ordering & fast delivery via online shop

- Offering is based on white labeled 1NCE cloud native IoT platform



T-Mobile Netherlands recently launched IoT Easy connect, a service for IoT

connectivity via mobile cellular networks on 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M with

only one SIM card. The offering is accompanied by simple pre-paid tariffs, easy

online ordering and a self-care portal for sim management and top up.







by Cologne based 1NCE GmbH following Deutsche

Business Smart Connect portfolio in August last year using the 1NCE platform.



1NCE has developed its technology exclusively for IoT applications and offers,

besides its own SIM-card business, branded managed services for IoT connectivity

to third parties via its own platform. 1NCE scores with lean and efficient

structures. Its technology is highly scalable and easy to integrate. Mobile

Network Operators (MNO) can use their proprietary infrastructure and easily

adapt 1NCE's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution. IoT offerings can be scaled

more agile and interoperability across multiple clouds is given.



1NCEs own IoT Flat Rate product, is characterized by a simple pre-paid tariff

that is geared towards the lifespan of IoT devices: 10 Euros for 10 years

including 500 MB of data and 250 SMS in over 100 countries worldwide.



Read full release here: https://1nce.com/en/news/



About 1NCE



1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable

connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications

such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with

Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.



Contact:



1NCE GmbH

mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com

+49 151-627 776 43

1nce.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4725993

OTS: 1NCE





