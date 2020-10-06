 

T-Mobile Netherlands utilizes 1NCE cloud native IoT platform

Cologne/Den Haag (ots) -

- T-Mobile's IoT Easy connect allows transparent pre-paid tariffs
- Easy ordering & fast delivery via online shop
- Offering is based on white labeled 1NCE cloud native IoT platform

T-Mobile Netherlands recently launched IoT Easy connect, a service for IoT
connectivity via mobile cellular networks on 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M with
only one SIM card. The offering is accompanied by simple pre-paid tariffs, easy
online ordering and a self-care portal for sim management and top up.

For IoT Easy Connect, T-Mobile utilizes the cloud native IoT platform developed
by Cologne based 1NCE GmbH following Deutsche Telekom, which launched its
Business Smart Connect portfolio in August last year using the 1NCE platform.

1NCE has developed its technology exclusively for IoT applications and offers,
besides its own SIM-card business, branded managed services for IoT connectivity
to third parties via its own platform. 1NCE scores with lean and efficient
structures. Its technology is highly scalable and easy to integrate. Mobile
Network Operators (MNO) can use their proprietary infrastructure and easily
adapt 1NCE's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution. IoT offerings can be scaled
more agile and interoperability across multiple clouds is given.

1NCEs own IoT Flat Rate product, is characterized by a simple pre-paid tariff
that is geared towards the lifespan of IoT devices: 10 Euros for 10 years
including 500 MB of data and 250 SMS in over 100 countries worldwide.

Read full release here: https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable
connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications
such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with
Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

