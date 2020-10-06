AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200m Reserved Capital Increase

This replaces the announcement made at 07:00 am CEST on October 6 2020 due to the following corrections: The premium over the last quoted price on October 5, 2020 is 43% and not 41%. Moreover, the publication of the 3rd quarter 2020 Revenue will be on Thursday the 29 of October 2020.

Restored financial flexibility

The Belgian group Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA ("CNP") (Groupe Frère) is to acquire a stake in AKKA and become new long-term partner

Reinvestment by the Ricci Family Group demonstrates its confidence in AKKA's prospects and keeping the majority of the voting rights

Reinforcement of shareholder equity

Features of the operation

Subscription of CNP to €150M and of the Ricci family group to €50M

Subscription price of €22.50 per share, issue premium included

A premium of 43% over the last quoted price on October 5, 2020 and 33% over the weighted average price over the last 30 trading days

For several months, the management of AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) has been communicating its desire to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, which was brutally impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the first half of 2020.

While the transformation of the company has been accelerated, the Board of Directors has examined various options to ensure that the Group benefits from a strengthened financial structure and greater agility in the aftermath of the crisis. In this context, the Board of Directors, which met on 5 October 2020, approved a €200 million reserved capital increase under the authorised share capital regime.

This reserved capital increase will be subscribed for €150 million by Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA ("CNP") and €50 million by the Ricci family group at a subscription price of €22.50 per share, issue premium included. This subscription price represents a premium of 43% over the closing price on 5 October 2020 and 33% over the weighted average price over the last 30 trading days.

Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA and the Ricci family group are two family groups with shared values that invest jointly to support AKKA's operational and financial development over the long term.

“I am delighted to welcome CNP as a partner of AKKA and its managers, for a long-term collaboration. CNP is a long-term investor, whose share capital is family-held, which accompanies the development of European sector leaders.”