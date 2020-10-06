--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:





responsible party:



name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)



reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own

account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the

issuer



issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 05.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

price volume

19.34 525

19.36 114

19.36 2051

19.36 10

19.36 171

19.36 4129

19.46 1050

19.46 473

19.46 1650

19.46 102

19.46 102

19.46 125

19.46 49

19.48 115

19.48 834

19.36 776

19.36 1000

19.36 224

19.36 365

19.36 2635



total volume: 16500

total price: 319898.48

average price: 19.3877867





Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4726029

OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

