 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 05.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.34 525
19.36 114
19.36 2051
19.36 10
19.36 171
19.36 4129
19.46 1050
19.46 473
19.46 1650
19.46 102
19.46 102
19.46 125
19.46 49
19.48 115
19.48 834
19.36 776
19.36 1000
19.36 224
19.36 365
19.36 2635

total volume: 16500
total price: 319898.48
average price: 19.3877867


