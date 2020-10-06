 

Beckman Coulter Completes First In A Series Of Antibody Neutralization Studies

Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay shows excellent agreement with surrogate virus neutralization test which identifies antibodies that block the interaction between virus and host cell receptor

BREA, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, today announced research results that demonstrate its Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay shows excellent agreement to the Genscript SARS-CoV-2 Surrogate Virus Neutralization Test which detects antibodies that block the interaction between the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of the spike (S) protein and the ACE-2 host cell receptor that are necessary for infection. The findings come from the first in a series of research studies being conducted by Beckman Coulter, that show antibodies that target the RBD of the S protein are potentially neutralizing to the novel coronavirus. As a result, the study's findings will be included in the intended use for Beckman Coulter's CE Mark SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay.

... neutralizing antibodies are the ones that play a key role in creating a more sustained immune response.

 In this first study, a total of 162 individual patient samples representing 62 SARS-CoV-2 PCR positive samples (≥ 20 days after onset of symptoms) and 100 blood donors samples collected before COVID-19 outbreak were used to evaluate agreement between the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay and a SARS-CoV-2 surrogate viral neutralization test that can detect circulating neutralization antibodies (≥ 20% inhibition). The findings demonstrate that Beckman Coulter's Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG serology assay may be useful as an aid in identifying patients with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection in conjunction with clinical presentation and other laboratory tests.

"This is the first in a series of antibody neutralization studies being conducted at Beckman Coulter to help us understand the neutralizing properties of antibodies detected by our SARS-CoV-2 serology assay," said Shamiram Feinglass, M.D., MPH, chief medical officer for Beckman Coulter. "Detecting neutralizing antibodies is especially important because they can prevent the virus from interacting with host cells which they then seek to infect and destroy. It is through the work of these neutralizing antibodies that the body exhibits its immune response. While the length of a body's immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still unknown, it is known that neutralizing antibodies are the ones that play a key role in creating a more sustained immune response."

