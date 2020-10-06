 

Schwab Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade

The Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab”) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (“TD Ameritrade”). The combination will create a company with enhanced scale, an even better portfolio of world-class services and solutions, and a talented team united by an unwavering commitment to clients and a shared heritage of innovation.

Schwab President and CEO Walt Bettinger said, “This is a historic moment that brings together two leading companies with proud and successful histories of making investing more accessible to all. As we begin this next chapter, we remain focused on continuing to be the industry’s most trusted leader in investment services. Looking forward, we intend to quickly and efficiently harness our complementary strengths in order to break down even more barriers for investors. In doing so, we intend to deliver a winning combination of low costs, great service and industry-leading technology to support our clients, and the advisors who serve them, across every phase of their financial journey.”

Bettinger continued, “Schwab is proud to welcome TD Ameritrade’s talented employees, and we look forward to serving TD Ameritrade’s clients. We are committed to maintaining our sharp focus on seeing ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ as we begin to integrate our companies carefully and thoughtfully and prepare our plans to transition brokerage accounts at TD Ameritrade’s broker-dealers to Schwab’s broker-dealer in the future.”

The integration of Schwab’s and TD Ameritrade’s operations is expected to occur over the next 18 to 36 months, though planning for it has been underway since the acquisition was announced on November 25, 2019. Until the integration is complete, Schwab and TD Ameritrade will continue to operate separate broker-dealers to serve their respective clients. Until then, the products, services and delivery channels currently available from the two companies remain largely unchanged, and clients should continue to call Schwab for Schwab account business and TD Ameritrade for TD Ameritrade account business. More information and FAQs for clients of both companies is available at welcome.schwab.com.

