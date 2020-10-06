Rubicon Organics Expands 2.0 Offering with PAX LABS Partnership

Under the agreement, Rubicon Organics expects to launch pods for the closed-loop PAX ERA system under its Simply Bare Organics brand, filled with extracts formulated with its organic cannabis cultivated in Delta, BC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with PAX Labs, Inc., a leader in premium cannabis vaporization technology.

PAX pods are expected to be available for distribution in the first half of 2021. The agreement represents the Company’s second partnership for the distribution of cannabis 2.0 products following the agreement with Wildflower Brands Inc. to manufacture and distribute Wildflower CBD Relief Stick and CBD Cool Sticks.

“This agreement matches the highest quality organic cannabis products and the highest quality vaporizer devices for Canadian consumers. Our organic cannabis delivers a very rich terpene profile through our proprietary cultivation techniques for the discerning cannabis consumer,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to partnering with PAX, as their devices are proven best-in-class and have been developed to maximize the user experience.”

“Our innovation pipeline is building momentum,” said Tim Roberts, President. “This exciting partnership with PAX, enables us to accelerate our premium 2.0 product range into vape products. We expect to also leverage this technology partnership with our new brands and rare new strains that we expect to launch into the Canadian market in the near term.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Rubicon Organics’ premium, organic certified and sustainably produced cannabis to our PAX customers,” said Tim Pellerin, General Manager Canada and International, PAX Labs. “Both brands share an ethos of quality and craftmanship, and we look forward to delivering a highly personalized, terpene-rich experience to discerning cannabis consumers across Canada early next year.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates and sells organic certified, sustainably grown, super-premium cannabis from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic.