 

Rubicon Organics Expands 2.0 Offering with PAX LABS Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 12:00  |  39   |   |   
  • Rubicon Organics to fill organic cannabis oil pods for the PAX ERA and PAX ERA Pro premium vaporizers
  • Expected launch across Canada in H1 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with PAX Labs, Inc., a leader in premium cannabis vaporization technology.

Under the agreement, Rubicon Organics expects to launch pods for the closed-loop PAX ERA system under its Simply Bare Organics brand, filled with extracts formulated with its organic cannabis cultivated in Delta, BC.

PAX pods are expected to be available for distribution in the first half of 2021. The agreement represents the Company’s second partnership for the distribution of cannabis 2.0 products following the agreement with Wildflower Brands Inc. to manufacture and distribute Wildflower CBD Relief Stick and CBD Cool Sticks.

“This agreement matches the highest quality organic cannabis products and the highest quality vaporizer devices for Canadian consumers. Our organic cannabis delivers a very rich terpene profile through our proprietary cultivation techniques for the discerning cannabis consumer,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to partnering with PAX, as their devices are proven best-in-class and have been developed to maximize the user experience.”

“Our innovation pipeline is building momentum,” said Tim Roberts, President. “This exciting partnership with PAX, enables us to accelerate our premium 2.0 product range into vape products. We expect to also leverage this technology partnership with our new brands and rare new strains that we expect to launch into the Canadian market in the near term.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Rubicon Organics’ premium, organic certified and sustainably produced cannabis to our PAX customers,” said Tim Pellerin, General Manager Canada and International, PAX Labs. “Both brands share an ethos of quality and craftmanship, and we look forward to delivering a highly personalized, terpene-rich experience to discerning cannabis consumers across Canada early next year.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates and sells organic certified, sustainably grown, super-premium cannabis from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic.

Seite 1 von 3
Rubicon Organics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Rubicon Organics to Present at the 2020 Virtual US Cannabis Symposium Hosted by Canaccord