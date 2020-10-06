Radware Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 22 Raoul Wallenberg Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. The record date for the Annual General Meeting is October 7, 2020.



In light of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company reserves the option to convert the Annual General Meeting from a physical meeting to a virtual meeting, in which event the Company will issue a press release and/or furnish a Form 6-K or other document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prior to the date of the meeting outlining the manner in which shareholders may attend the virtual meeting.