 

Radware Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 22 Raoul Wallenberg Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. The record date for the Annual General Meeting is October 7, 2020.

In light of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company reserves the option to convert the Annual General Meeting from a physical meeting to a virtual meeting, in which event the Company will issue a press release and/or furnish a Form 6-K or other document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prior to the date of the meeting outlining the manner in which shareholders may attend the virtual meeting.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting is as follows:

  1. To elect Mr. Gabi Seligsohn and Mr. Stanley B. Stern as Class III directors of the Company until the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023 and to elect Ms. Naama Zeldis as Class II director of the Company until the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022;
  2. To approve certain amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association relating to shareholder proposals;
  3. To approve grants of equity-based awards to the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company;
  4. To approve amendments to the Company's Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors;
  5. To authorize Mr. Yehuda Zisapel to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a period of three years; and
  6. To approve the reappointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company’s auditors, and to authorize the Board of Directors to delegate to the Audit Committee the authority to fix their remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.

In addition to the proposals listed above, at the Annual General Meeting, the Company will (i) present and discuss the financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditors’ report for this period; and (ii) transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

