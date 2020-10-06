 

The mobility specialist REHASENSE cooperates with Krzysztof Pietrasik (FOTO)

Kleve/Germany (ots) - Since the beginning of July 2020, Krzysztof Pietrasik has
been strengthening the European Marketing Department of the rehabilitation
specialist Rehasense from Denmark.

Pietrasik (59) studied and graduated Master of Arts with honours in Academy of
Fine Arts in Lodz and post graduate studies of Computer Design in London. He
looks back on a 30-year career in the fashion, computer, automotive and
advertising industry. He is also Creative Director for Agora S.A., one of the
most important media groups in Poland, based in Warsaw.

Pietrasik reports directly to Rebecca Graber, Marketing and PR Manager Europe of
the Rehasense Group. Graber about the latest cooperation: "Krzysztof Pietrasik
is an asset to our Marketing Department. We will continuously work on the brand
orientation and positioning of the group".

Pietrasik about his cooperation with the mobility specialist Rehasense: "When
the group approached me, I was attracted by the idea of working in the health
and mobility sector. When I gained insight into the future activities, the
cooperation was sealed for me. I am very happy to be part of a dynamic,
motivated and international team in which the working atmosphere is a great
asset".

About Rehasense

Rehasense is a global company with Danish roots. CEO of the Rehasense Group is
Roger Dutton, former Managing Director of the Ottobock subsidiary in Beijing,
Asia. Rehasense is specialized in innovative quality products for the
rehabilitation market with focus on safety, design and functionality. The
product range includes mobility aids such as rollators and wheelchairs as well
as care beds, transfer aids and ramps. The offices are located in Denmark and
Germany, the customer service and logistics centre is located in Poland.

http://www.rehasense.com

Rehasense Deutschland GmbH
Rebecca Graber
mailto:rebecca.graber@rehasense.com
Briener Str. 25
47533 Kleve

UHLIG PR & KOMMUNIKATION GmbH
Ines Uhlig
mailto:ines.uhlig@uhlig-pr.de
Kattrepelsbrücke 1 / Hanseatenhof
20095 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 / 767 969 31

OTS: Rehasense


