The mobility specialist REHASENSE cooperates with Krzysztof Pietrasik (FOTO)

Kleve/Germany (ots) - Since the beginning of July 2020, Krzysztof Pietrasik has

been strengthening the European Marketing Department of the rehabilitation

specialist Rehasense from Denmark.



Pietrasik (59) studied and graduated Master of Arts with honours in Academy of

Fine Arts in Lodz and post graduate studies of Computer Design in London. He

looks back on a 30-year career in the fashion, computer, automotive and

advertising industry. He is also Creative Director for Agora S.A., one of the

most important media groups in Poland, based in Warsaw.







the Rehasense Group. Graber about the latest cooperation: "Krzysztof Pietrasik

is an asset to our Marketing Department. We will continuously work on the brand

orientation and positioning of the group".



Pietrasik about his cooperation with the mobility specialist Rehasense: "When

the group approached me, I was attracted by the idea of working in the health

and mobility sector. When I gained insight into the future activities, the

cooperation was sealed for me. I am very happy to be part of a dynamic,

motivated and international team in which the working atmosphere is a great

asset".



About Rehasense



Rehasense is a global company with Danish roots. CEO of the Rehasense Group is

Roger Dutton, former Managing Director of the Ottobock subsidiary in Beijing,

Asia. Rehasense is specialized in innovative quality products for the

rehabilitation market with focus on safety, design and functionality. The

product range includes mobility aids such as rollators and wheelchairs as well

as care beds, transfer aids and ramps. The offices are located in Denmark and

Germany, the customer service and logistics centre is located in Poland.



http://www.rehasense.com



Contact:



Rehasense Deutschland GmbH

Rebecca Graber

mailto:rebecca.graber@rehasense.com

Briener Str. 25

47533 Kleve



UHLIG PR & KOMMUNIKATION GmbH

Ines Uhlig

mailto:ines.uhlig@uhlig-pr.de

Kattrepelsbrücke 1 / Hanseatenhof

20095 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 / 767 969 31



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148818/4726049

OTS: Rehasense





Pietrasik reports directly to Rebecca Graber, Marketing and PR Manager Europe ofthe Rehasense Group. Graber about the latest cooperation: "Krzysztof Pietrasikis an asset to our Marketing Department. We will continuously work on the brandorientation and positioning of the group".Pietrasik about his cooperation with the mobility specialist Rehasense: "Whenthe group approached me, I was attracted by the idea of working in the healthand mobility sector. When I gained insight into the future activities, thecooperation was sealed for me. I am very happy to be part of a dynamic,motivated and international team in which the working atmosphere is a greatasset".About RehasenseRehasense is a global company with Danish roots. CEO of the Rehasense Group isRoger Dutton, former Managing Director of the Ottobock subsidiary in Beijing,Asia. Rehasense is specialized in innovative quality products for therehabilitation market with focus on safety, design and functionality. Theproduct range includes mobility aids such as rollators and wheelchairs as wellas care beds, transfer aids and ramps. The offices are located in Denmark andGermany, the customer service and logistics centre is located in Poland.http://www.rehasense.comContact:Rehasense Deutschland GmbHRebecca Grabermailto:rebecca.graber@rehasense.comBriener Str. 2547533 KleveUHLIG PR & KOMMUNIKATION GmbHInes Uhligmailto:ines.uhlig@uhlig-pr.deKattrepelsbrücke 1 / Hanseatenhof20095 HamburgTel.: 040 / 767 969 31Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148818/4726049OTS: Rehasense