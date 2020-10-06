--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Personnel/Company InformationRied im Innkreis - The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has reappointed AndreasOckel as COO (Chief Operating Officer) for a period of five years. "AndreasOckel has, since his appointment in 2017, continuously contributed to thedevelopment of the Group in accordance with his areas of responsibility. I ampleased, that Andreas Ockel will be available for a further five years and willtake on the operational challenges of the coming years," said Pang Zhen,Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG, commenting on the reappointment.Further inquiry note:Investor Relations:Manuel TaverneDirector Investor RelationsMobil: 0664/801192819E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Pictures with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3124/5/10580187/facc_20171116_011.jpgissuer: FACC AGFischerstraße 9A-4910 Ried im Innkreisphone: +43/59/616-0FAX: +43/59/616-81000mail: office@facc.comWWW: www.facc.comISIN: AT00000FACC2indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76112/4726090OTS: FACC AG