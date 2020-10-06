 

EANS-News Management Board mandate of Andreas Ockel extended until 2025 - IMAGE

Ried im Innkreis - The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has reappointed Andreas
Ockel as COO (Chief Operating Officer) for a period of five years. "Andreas
Ockel has, since his appointment in 2017, continuously contributed to the
development of the Group in accordance with his areas of responsibility. I am
pleased, that Andreas Ockel will be available for a further five years and will
take on the operational challenges of the coming years," said Pang Zhen,
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG, commenting on the reappointment.



Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Disclaimer

