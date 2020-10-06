Alexion Highlights Promising Pipeline & Distinguished Rare Disease Capabilities at Virtual Investor Day

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced continued progression of the company’s LEAD-EXPAND-DIVERSIFY value-creation strategy and will highlight strategic advancements at today’s Virtual Investor Day. The day will be led by Alexion’s Chief Executive Officer Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., who will be joined by Board Chairman David Brennan and other members of the leadership team, in a series of presentation and Q&A sessions to provide further insight into the company’s robust pipeline, future growth potential and continued progress advancing its mission of improving the lives of people with rare diseases and devastating conditions.

Robust pipeline of more than 20 development programs across seven rare disease franchises, with expected continued growth from more than five novel investigational new drug applications (INDs) by 2025

Anticipated 2025 global revenue target of $9 to $10 billion, and at least 10 percent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 and beyond

Plan to raise 2020 full-year revenue guidance by more than $200 million when reporting third quarter results

Expect to return at least $3 billion to shareholders through multi-year stock buyback program

“Approximately three years ago, we laid out an ambitious, multi-year strategy to dramatically transform Alexion, position us for the future and drive continued value creation. I am so proud of our tremendous progress advancing and successfully executing on that strategy across the entire organization,” said Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alexion. “As a result, today, Alexion is a very different company than it was in 2017. Our base business is stronger than ever before. Even more importantly, we are in a new stage of company expansion and diversification that provides a path to long-term sustainable growth and allows us to reinvest in innovation for the future and return value to shareholders.”

At this year’s Virtual Investor Day, Alexion will highlight key portfolio opportunities and drivers of future growth, including:

Robust R&D Portfolio

Alexion’s pipeline now includes more than 20 development programs – up from four at the end of 2017 – with the potential for 10 promising launches by 2023. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas as it builds seven rare disease franchises across hematology, nephrology, metabolics, neurology, cardiology, ophthalmology and acute care, which have the potential to deliver more than $10 billion in future peak sales. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Alexion has made significant progress in advancing these programs in 2020.