Power Plant Boiler Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Power Plant Boiler Market by Type (Pulverized Coal Towers, CFB, Others), Capacity (<400 MW, 400–800 MW, ≥800 MW), Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra-supercritical), Fuel Type (Coal, Gas, Oil), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Power Plant Boiler Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.1 billion in 2020 to USD 22.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity and the rising consumption of clean fossil fuel for power generation.

By type, the pulverized coal towers segment is the largest contributor in the Power Plant Boiler Market during the forecast period.

In pulverized coal tower type boilers, coal is pulverized to a fine powder. The pulverized coal is blown into the boiler plant through a series of burner nozzles using combustion air. Most coal-fired power stations and many large industrial water-tube boilers use pulverized coal. The growth of this segment is driven by advancements in supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies to upgrade conventional and aging power plant boilers to improve efficiency.

By capacity, the <400 MW segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Power plant boilers less than 400 MW are small-sized boilers in terms of capacity. These types of power plant boilers are used for reliable and stable baseloads on a smaller scale. Increasing investments by companies to increase the efficiency of power are expected to continue to drive the growth of the <400-MW capacity segment in the Power Plant Boiler Market during the forecast period. For instance, General Electric (US) offers small ultra-supercritical units that are more efficient than subcritical technology.