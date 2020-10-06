 

Power Plant Boiler Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Power Plant Boiler Market by Type (Pulverized Coal Towers, CFB, Others), Capacity (<400 MW, 400–800 MW, ≥800 MW), Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra-supercritical), Fuel Type (Coal, Gas, Oil), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Power Plant Boiler Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.1 billion in 2020 to USD 22.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity and the rising consumption of clean fossil fuel for power generation.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117514945

By type, the pulverized coal towers segment is the largest contributor in the Power Plant Boiler Market during the forecast period.

In pulverized coal tower type boilers, coal is pulverized to a fine powder. The pulverized coal is blown into the boiler plant through a series of burner nozzles using combustion air. Most coal-fired power stations and many large industrial water-tube boilers use pulverized coal.  The growth of this segment is driven by advancements in supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies to upgrade conventional and aging power plant boilers to improve efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Power Plant Boiler Market"
121 – Tables
59 – Figures
 196 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-utility-boilers-market-117514945.html 

By capacity, the <400 MW segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Power plant boilers less than 400 MW are small-sized boilers in terms of capacity. These types of power plant boilers are used for reliable and stable baseloads on a smaller scale. Increasing investments by companies to increase the efficiency of power are expected to continue to drive the growth of the <400-MW capacity segment in the Power Plant Boiler Market during the forecast period. For instance, General Electric (US) offers small ultra-supercritical units that are more efficient than subcritical technology.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast ...
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market: TMR
Cell Culture Market Size Worth USD 45.12 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.3%: Emergen Research
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease