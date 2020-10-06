Gamida Cell Announces Positive Topline Data on Secondary Endpoints from Phase 3 Clinical Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 study of omidubicel, an investigational advanced cell therapy in development as a potential life-saving treatment option for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, met all three of its secondary endpoints. Omidubicel is the first bone marrow transplant product to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has the potential to be the first FDA-approved engineered bone marrow transplant graft.

The international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant. In May, Gamida Cell reported that omidubicel achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in recovery from a bone marrow transplant. The prespecified secondary endpoints of the study, analyzed in all randomized patients (intent-to-treat), were the proportion of patients who achieved platelet engraftment by day 42, the proportion of patients with Grade 2 or Grade 3 bacterial or invasive fungal infections in the first 100 days following transplant, and the number of days alive and out of the hospital in the first 100 days following transplant. All three secondary endpoints demonstrated a statistically significant improvement among patients who received omidubicel compared to the comparator group. The company anticipates reporting the full data set at a medical meeting in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“These data, obtained in a global, randomized, multi-institutional setting could represent an important step forward in the field. In addition to more rapid platelet engraftment, a key step toward recovery, reducing infections and hospitalizations are considered meaningful patient outcomes and have the potential to provide substantial value for patients, their families and the healthcare system,” said Mitchell Horwitz, M.D., principal investigator and professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Institute. “The totality of these data strengthen my belief that omidubicel has the potential to be a graft source for any patient who does not have access to a matched related donor and could help make stem cell transplantation more accessible and more successful for patients with lethal blood cancers.”