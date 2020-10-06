ChromaDex Announces Study Results Showing Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Plus Standard of Care Reduces Recovery Time in COVID-19 Patients by Nearly 30%

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that results from the study “Combined metabolic cofactor supplementation accelerates recovery in mild-to-moderate COVID-19” were published on the open access preprint publication server medRxiv.org. The Phase 2 study reported patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 experienced a 29% reduction in recovery time when receiving the standard of care in combination with a nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside (NR). The additional nutritional support was designed to promote healthy mitochondrial function and reduced average recovery time to 6.6 days in comparison to average placebo recovery time of 9.3 days. COVID-19 has been associated with metabolic conditions such as hypertension, high blood sugar, obesity, high triglycerides and low HDL cholesterol, putting individuals with these conditions at greater risk for worse outcomes. The patients receiving the nutritional protocol consisting of nicotinamide riboside (NR), L-serine, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and L-carnitine tartrate also experienced a significant improvement in liver function.

“This clinical study on nearly 100 subjects resulted in significantly speedier recovery time for COVID-19 patients and builds upon the existing research,” said ChromaDex Chief Executive Officer Rob Fried. “There are currently 11 published human clinical studies showing the safety and efficacy of NR in various indications and several dozen more in the works including studies specifically focused on COVID-19.”

The research was conducted in partnership with ScandiBio Therapeutics, a biotechnology company originating from the Swedish national infrastructure Science for Life Laboratory. The phase 2 clinical study was led by Dr. Adil Mardinoglu and took place at the Umraniye Teaching and Research Hospital, University of Health Sciences, Istanbul, Turkey​. ChromaDex provided NR (patented nicotinamide riboside) for the study, conducted through the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP).

In the open-label, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 study, 100 outpatient (ambulatory) patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 were randomly assigned on a 3:1 basis to receive hydroxychloroquine, which is the standard of care in Turkey, in combination with either a nutritional protocol (combined metabolic cofactors supplementation) or placebo twice per day beginning approximately 24-48 hours after diagnosis. Patients received the standard of care for five days and either the nutritional protocol or placebo for 14 days, with plasma samples collected on day 0 and day 14 to assess biomarkers. Key findings for the 93 patients completing the study include: