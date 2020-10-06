AbCheck s.r.o. Receives Grant to Further Develop a Discovery Technology for Functional Antibodies using Microfluidics





Pilsen, Czech Republic, October 6, 2020 - AbCheck s.r.o., a leader in providing antibody drug discovery, engineering and optimization services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has been awarded a grant supporting the further development of a unique approach for the discovery of functional antibodies using a microfluidic system. The grant was awarded from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic as the managing authority Operational Program, Enterprise and Innovation for Competitiveness.

The grant, entitled Research and development of a unique biotechnology for the isolation of antibodies with a therapeutic effect warrants up to €1.44 million over 3 years and supports the further development of the microfluidic technology for the discovery of rare therapeutic antibodies. The technology allows the screening of droplets containing cells expressing antibodies at a rate of millions droplets per day. Furthermore, AbCheck will continue the development of screening assays for direct functionality selection, e.g. for agonistic antibodies activating a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR). The combination of such assays with the high throughput microfluidic technology allows the discovery of extremely rare antibodies.