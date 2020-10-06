 

BriaCell to Present Clinical Findings at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9 – 11

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Clinical and pathological findings to be presented from clinical trial of the Bria-IMT regimen alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer.

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, will be featured in a poster session on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), a virtual event.

The poster will summarize the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT monotherapy study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.

The presentation will be posted on  https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

The details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1313
Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade
Session Date: December 9-11, 2020
Program Number: PS17-20
Session Title: Poster Session 17

The abstracts for these presentations will be available online on the SABCS website at https://www.sabcs.org.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About SABCS

Since its inception in 1977, San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) has grown to a program that covers the latest research on the experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer and premalignant breast disease. The Symposium is attended by a large international audience of researchers, health professionals, physicians, oncologists, and those with a special interest in breast cancer from over 90 countries.

To complement the clinical focus of the annual SABCS, Baylor College of Medicine became a joint sponsor of SABCS in 2005. Additionally, the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) at UT Health Science Center San Antonio and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a prestigious scientific organization known for its basic, translational and clinical cancer research, began collaboration with SABC in 2007. The Symposium was renamed the CTRC-AACR San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

For additional information on 2020 SABCS, please visit: https://www.sabcs.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-485-6340

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:
Farrah Dean
Manager, Corporate Development
Email: farrah@BriaCell.com
Phone: 1-888-485-6340




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...