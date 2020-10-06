 

Affimed Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cord Blood-derived Natural Killer Cells in Combination with the Innate Cell Engager AFM13

  • First of its kind clinical study combining a Natural Killer (NK) cell product with an innate cell engager (ICE)
  • Study investigates NK cells preloaded with AFM13, followed by subsequent weekly treatment with AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory (r/r) CD30-positive lymphomas
  • Stable preloading of AFM13 on NK cells enabled through high affinity binding to CD16A

Heidelberg, Germany, October 6, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the first patient was successfully dosed with allogeneic cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells preloaded with AFM13 and has moved on to the AFM13 monotherapy phase of the treatment cycle. This therapy was developed through a research collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

This is the first in human study to combine an NK cell product with an antibody whose primary mechanism is designed to specifically bind and activate NK cells and tumors cells in a bispecific fashion.  This novel combination approach could lay the groundwork for future cellular therapy combinations with Affimed ICE constructs.

“Engaging the innate immune system is a novel and promising therapeutic approach in oncology and our ICE products are designed to tap into this, which, thus far, has largely remained untapped in this field,” said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer at Affimed. “Pre-loading innate immune cells with an ICE takes this idea a step further and potentially intensifies the treatment’s effect, especially in patients who have an impaired immune system or low NK cell numbers.”  

An NK cell armed with AFM13 is designed to direct NK cells to the tumor site in order to target cancer cells.  Pursuant to the study design, after dosing with the preloaded NK cells, AFM13 is subsequently administered as monotherapy in order to maintain the activation of the infused cbNK cells and engage the patients’ own innate immune system (NK cells and macrophages), a distinct feature of Affimed’s ICE products.

Further Study Background

Although larger numbers of NK cells in patients is associated with better outcomes, the adoptive transfer of non-targeted NK cells has shown only limited clinical benefit. Target recognition of cancers by NK cells remains a substantial barrier to broad application of an NK cell therapy. In preclinical models, combining AFM13 with adoptive NK cell transfer has been shown to enhance the efficacy of NK cells. AFM13 exhibited a much longer binding to CD16A on NK cells as compared to CD30 binding monoclonal antibodies, both wildtype and ADCC enhanced, forming the basis to produce a stable AFM13 pre-loaded NK cell product.

