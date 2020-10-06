Waturu Holding A/S – CFO expelled
Company announcement No. 40
Vejle, October 6. 2020
On 28th of September 2020, Waturu Holding A/S expelled the companys CFO Michael Nørgaard.
Following Michael Nørgaards notice of resignation, irregularities have been discovered, which the company is
investigating and which may lead to a police investigation of Michael Nørgaard.
From a economical perspective, the amount is not critical and will not jeopardize the companys liquidity.
Director Toke Reedtz states, "it is an unfortunate situation, but the transactions discovered by the
companys auditor can unfortunately not be neglected and when we are aware of the overall
scope, the companys lawyer will decide on the further course of action".
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen
Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
