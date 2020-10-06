Waturu Holding A/S – CFO expelled

Company announcement No. 40

Vejle, October 6. 2020

On 28th of September 2020, Waturu Holding A/S expelled the companys CFO Michael Nørgaard.



Following Michael Nørgaards notice of resignation, irregularities have been discovered, which the company is

investigating and which may lead to a police investigation of Michael Nørgaard.



From a economical perspective, the amount is not critical and will not jeopardize the companys liquidity.



Director Toke Reedtz states, "it is an unfortunate situation, but the transactions discovered by the

companys auditor can unfortunately not be neglected and when we are aware of the overall

scope, the companys lawyer will decide on the further course of action".

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water

technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and

reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring

CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen

Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.