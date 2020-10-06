Orchid Ventures Announces Launch of New Product Lines for PurTec Delivery Systems

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE: ORCD OTC: ORVRF) (the “Company” or “Orchid”), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, is pleased to announce that it’s hardware manufacturing subsidiary, PurTec Delivery Systems, has finalized development and testing on two new products; a disposable vape, and the most stringently tested value cartridge in the market. Both products have been through leach testing, which determines if any toxic materials or heavy metals leach into the oil put into the cart, as well as PurTec’s industry leading AFNOR standards emissions testing. An emissions test evaluates the actual vapor exiting the hardware, which is what consumers inhale.

“Our focus is to design and engineer the highest quality vaporizer products in the industry for all spectrums of the market, from value to high-end. We believe that all levels of the market should have access to safe, tested, and reliable products for their consumers, and we have made it our mission to deliver this. No longer is there a reason or excuse to purchase untested, unsafe, and unreliable hardware for the CBD and cannabis market. The newest round of products is a representation of that mission,” said Luke Hemphill, Chief Revenue Officer of Orchid Ventures. “The demand we’ve seen for emissions tested products, as well as disposable products emulating the trends we see in the nicotine industry has been fuel for our development. Our new slimline PurCore Silo we believe to be the new standard of disposable vapes. These two new product lines are now available to customers worldwide.”