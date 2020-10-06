The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced that on October 6, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2020.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 125 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.