 

Pentair to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call On October 20

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its third quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 9280519. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on November 21, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Disclaimer

