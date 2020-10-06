 

Comstock Mining Monetizes Preferred Share Holdings; Reduces Debt by $2 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 12:45  |  43   |   |   

VIRGINIA CITY, N.V., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “Comstock”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced today, the receipt of over $4 million in cash proceeds from the monetization of preferred stock. Under the terms of the Lucerne mine sale with Tonogold, Comstock Mining received $6.1 million in Convertible Preferred Stock (“CPS”) issued by Tonogold. Through 9/30/2020, the Company had converted $3.920 million CPS in exchange for 21,777,778 common shares of Tonogold. On October 2, 2020, Tonogold redeemed the remaining $2.18 million CPS for cash proceeds of $2.616 million, representing 120% of the CPS face value. This transaction allowed the Company to reduce its promissory notes, from $4.475 million to $2.5 million, reducing interest expense.

The Company has also realized approximately $1.386 million in cash proceeds from the sale of 3,587,833 common shares at an average price of approximately $0.40 per share and continues to hold 18,189,945 common shares with a current estimated value of $7.1 million and holds a $4.475 million 12% Convertible Secured Note Receivable, due September 20, 2021. The Company retains 1.5% NSR royalties on all of Tonogold’s exploration and development properties and a 25% portion of a 4% NSR of certain Comstock Lode mineral claims.

Mr. De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO stated, “Our liquidity has been strengthened and our debt obligations are within striking distance of being fully paid off as we work directly and collaboratively with Tonogold and focus on our own precious-metal developments in the both the Dayton resource and the Spring Valley exploration target areas as well as the commercialization of MCU’s mercury remediation technology and systems.”                                      

About Comstock Mining Inc.
Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of our existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company’s goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of our northern Nevada based platform.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...