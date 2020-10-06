 

Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year‑End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Management, including Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Wood, Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested investors may pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148119/d95d7a6c2d. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on October 22, 2020.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial (833) 535-2202 (U.S.), or (412) 902-6745 (international) and request the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our website until the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's website.

About Lindsay Corporation
 Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

