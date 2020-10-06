The directors of the Company announce their appointment of RSM Channel Islands in Jersey (“RSM”) as the Company’s new auditor with effect from 1 October, 2020 following the resignation of Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”), who had acted as the Company’s auditor since its incorporation in 2006. In their letter of resignation as auditor of the Company, Deloitte confirmed there were no reasons or matters connected with their resignation.

The re-appointment of RSM as auditor for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Cell and Company General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June, 2021.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

