 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Statement re Change of Auditor

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The directors of the Company announce their appointment of RSM Channel Islands in Jersey (“RSM”) as the Company’s new auditor with effect from 1 October, 2020 following the resignation of Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”), who had acted as the Company’s auditor since its incorporation in 2006. In their letter of resignation as auditor of the Company, Deloitte confirmed there were no reasons or matters connected with their resignation.

The re-appointment of RSM as auditor for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Cell and Company General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June, 2021.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


