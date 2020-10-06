NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023. 06-Oct-2020 / 12:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 6 October 2020. Following the announcements published on 23 September 2020 and 30 September 2020, the negotiations between SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") and holders (the "Bondholders") of its EUR 135 million 4.5% Convertible Bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") have resulted in intentions to convert corresponding to more than 98% of the total outstanding amount of EUR 135 million. Conversion notices processed by the conversion agent amount to around 90% of the EUR 135 million issued. Shares for the delivery to converting Bondholders will be issued by Shop Apotheke in the coming weeks in line with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Due to the successful progress, Shop Apotheke is ending its further negotiations on a potential incentivized conversion effective immediately and will shortly make use of the clean-up call in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, publishing a notice to that effect on its website. Shop Apotheke will make a further announcement once all Bonds have been converted or redeemed.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.