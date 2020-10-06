 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 12:57  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

06-Oct-2020 / 12:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
 

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 6 October 2020. Following the announcements published on 23 September 2020 and 30 September 2020, the negotiations between SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") and holders (the "Bondholders") of its EUR 135 million 4.5% Convertible Bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") have resulted in intentions to convert corresponding to more than 98% of the total outstanding amount of EUR 135 million. Conversion notices processed by the conversion agent amount to around 90% of the EUR 135 million issued. Shares for the delivery to converting Bondholders will be issued by Shop Apotheke in the coming weeks in line with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Due to the successful progress, Shop Apotheke is ending its further negotiations on a potential incentivized conversion effective immediately and will shortly make use of the clean-up call in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, publishing a notice to that effect on its website. Shop Apotheke will make a further announcement once all Bonds have been converted or redeemed.

 

DISCLAIMER.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Seite 1 von 6
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. BEENDET VERHANDLUNGEN UND KÜNDIGT DIE VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023 AN. (deutsch)
12:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. BEENDET VERHANDLUNGEN UND KÜNDIGT DIE VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023 AN.
12:22 Uhr
KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch
08:42 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 160 Euro
08:37 Uhr
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Shop Apotheke Europe NV auf 'Hold'
05.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
05.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
05.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
05.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
05.10.20
Most Actives- die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Tesla, K+S und Shop Apotheke

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:05 Uhr
569
Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten