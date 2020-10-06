ALX Oncology Names Leading Oncology Experts to Scientific Advisory Board

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the formation of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) with three leading oncology experts. The SAB will provide valuable strategic and scientific counsel to ALX Oncology’s clinical programs related to its lead product candidate, ALX148.



“We are honored to welcome these acclaimed experts in oncology to our scientific advisory board,” said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology. “These advisors will work closely with our leadership team and will be integral in helping to advance our clinical pipeline for ALX148 across multiple oncology indications.”