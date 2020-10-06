Misonix Reports Preliminary Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Revenue of Approximately $17.7 Million

Confirms Improving Revenue Trends, Rise in Procedure Volumes and Strong New Product Adoption

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Revenue

Misonix’s preliminary revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $17.7 million, compared with $11.1 million in the prior year period. Due to Misonix’s acquisition of Solsys Medical, which was completed at the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019, the prior year period revenue reflects the Company’s legacy operations as well as four days from the acquired Solsys operations. On a pro forma basis, including Solsys revenue for the full three-month period ended September 30, 2019, revenue declined approximately 9.4% for the quarter. A pro forma comparison is provided in the table below.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, domestic surgical revenue increased in excess of 20%, while domestic wound revenue declined approximately 13% on a pro forma basis, compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $35 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $38 million at June 30, 2020.

Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, said, “Despite the ongoing challenging operating environment, I am pleased with our solid fiscal Q1 results, which reflect ongoing positive trends in our business.



“Fiscal first quarter results were largely driven by growth of over 20% in our domestic surgical business led by continued strong Nexus platform placements and positive trends in increased elective surgeries as compared with the third and fourth fiscal quarters of 2020. Although international sales have improved from last quarter, the international environment remains challenging. SonicOne wound debridement sales also posted a strong performance during the quarter.