 

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after market close. Crescent BDC invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website at www.crescentbdc.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (855) 982-6679
International: (614) 999-9468
Conference ID: 4975465

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Crescent BDC" once connected with the operator.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP.  Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit http://crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital is a global credit investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management. For over 25 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, and private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 180 employees globally. For more information about Crescent Capital, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Daniel McMahon
daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com        
212-364-0149
        
Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


