Oryx Gaming Adds P&S as an Exclusive Platform Partner

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has added emerging games studio Peter & Sons (P&S) as one of its exclusive RGS content providers.

P&S is a fresh game development studio with an aim to produce some of the most innovative, creative, and entertaining slots on the market and will primarily be targeting operators active in the Nordics. The studio’s circus-themed title D’Cirque with beautiful visuals and fun, engaging mechanics targeting a broad set of casino players, was the first game to go live on ORYX’s platform on 13th August.

A number of other titles, including Sheriff Colt and Punch Club, will be rolled out in October and November and immediately made available to operator partners via the ORYX RGS platform. All P&S’ titles offer a unique player experience built by a combination of gaming veterans, world-class artists, mathematicians, and musicians involved in the development process to create innovative themes, designs, and features.

P&S joins GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games, Golden Hero and CandleBets as ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.  

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “P&S is an exciting up and coming studio with unique, fresh and modern games that offer engaging and exciting experiences for the players. We believe P&S has potential to be one of the leading content studios in a few years with a footprint in various global markets.”

Yann Bautista, Business Development Manager at P&S, said: “With the player in mind, we strive to develop new and immersive gaming experiences with games that catch the eye, exceed expectations and break new grounds when it comes to gameplay, mechanics, and visuals. By becoming an ORYX RGS partner, we will be able to use extensive content distribution network, compliance experience and leading position with tier 1 operators.”

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider.  Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

