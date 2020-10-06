 

J2 Global Completes Three Acquisitions and One Divestiture in Q3 2020

J2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that the Company completed three acquisitions and one divestiture in the third quarter of 2020.

The acquisitions listed below grow the Company’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand J2 Global’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

ibVPN (certain assets)

Cloud Services (Romania)

Kickbox (certain assets)

Cloud Services (Canada)

SpatialBuzz (equity)

Digital Media (U.K.)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to J2 Global is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

In addition, J2 Global announced that it has sold Fonebox and Zintel Communications (divestiture - equity sale), its Australia and New Zealand Cloud Services voice businesses.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

