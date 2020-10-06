 

Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the 2020 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that its data will be featured in oral presentations during the 2020 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting, October 9-11, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Clinical validation and incorporation of a prognostic 40-gene expression profile test into clinicopathological risk assessment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)
 Session: Skin Cancer & Reconstruction
Presenter: Sherrif Ibrahim M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, University of Rochester Medical Center
Date: Friday, October 9, 2020
Time: 6:24 p.m. – 6:27 p.m. ET

Title: Cutaneous melanoma prognostic model combining 31-gene expression profile and sentinel lymph node biopsy
 Session: Skin Cancer & Reconstruction
Presenter: Aaron Farberg, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Date: Friday, October 9, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 6:33 p.m. ET

The virtual presentations will be available to meeting registrants for 30 days following the meeting.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included more than 3,000 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through June 30, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 59,900 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

