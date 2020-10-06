 

Lithia Motors Adds Another $55 Million in Revenue to Growing Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) announced today the purchase of Latham Ford serving the Albany, NY, metropolitan area.

“We are pleased to add Latham Ford to the Lithia Family, further strengthening our ability to serve our communities in the Northeastern United States,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors President and CEO.

Latham Ford is expected to add $55 million in annualized revenue, bringing Lithia's total network expansion to over $1.75 billion in revenue thus far in 2020. This acquisition was funded using free cash flow and existing on-balance sheet capacity.

“The growth of our physical network expands our ability to provide consumers with convenient and affordable new vehicle, used vehicle, service and parts solutions. Together, with our Driveway digital home channel, we are providing flexible and complete vehicle ownership solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire,” said DeBoer.

Lithia has built the broadest coast-to-coast automotive retail network, reaching over 92% of the United States and creating the fulfillment foundation of its omni-channel offerings. Lithia Motors continues to pragmatically and profitably modernize the industry through its mission of Growth Powered by People.

About Lithia

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in our country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer’s vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites
 www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com

Lithia Motors on Facebook
 http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Lithia Motors on Twitter
 http://twitter.com/lithiamotors

Lithia Motors (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
LYNX: Lithia Motors: Mein persönlicher Geheimtipp der Woche
01.10.20
Lithia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01.10.20
Lithia Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
29.09.20
Lithia Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
29.09.20
Lithia Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
29.09.20
Lithia Motors Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.09.20
Lithia Motors Enters Tennessee Market Expanding Reach in the Southeast Region