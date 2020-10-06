BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel Conditionally Active Biologic CTLA-4 Candidate BA3071

BioAtla, Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) protein therapeutics, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the two companies have revised their previous global co-development and commercialization agreement for BioAtla’s investigational CAB CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071. The previous agreement from April 2019 now becomes a global licensing agreement for BA3071, which was designed to be conditionally activated in the tumor microenvironment in order to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combinations with checkpoint inhibitors, such as BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab.

Under the amended terms of the agreement, BeiGene will hold an exclusive global license to BA3071 and will be solely responsible for its global clinical development and commercialization and have the right to receive all profits on any future sales net of royalty payments to BioAtla. In addition to the upfront payment BioAtla received upon execution of the original agreement, BioAtla is eligible to receive near-term development and regulatory milestone payments together with increased tiered royalties on worldwide sales. Additional terms of the amended agreement were not disclosed.