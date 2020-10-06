BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel Conditionally Active Biologic CTLA-4 Candidate BA3071
BioAtla, Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) protein therapeutics, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the two companies have revised their previous global co-development and commercialization agreement for BioAtla’s investigational CAB CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071. The previous agreement from April 2019 now becomes a global licensing agreement for BA3071, which was designed to be conditionally activated in the tumor microenvironment in order to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combinations with checkpoint inhibitors, such as BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab.
Under the amended terms of the agreement, BeiGene will hold an exclusive global license to BA3071 and will be solely responsible for its global clinical development and commercialization and have the right to receive all profits on any future sales net of royalty payments to BioAtla. In addition to the upfront payment BioAtla received upon execution of the original agreement, BioAtla is eligible to receive near-term development and regulatory milestone payments together with increased tiered royalties on worldwide sales. Additional terms of the amended agreement were not disclosed.
“BeiGene is a recognized leader in global clinical development, with broad oncology clinical programs, including tislelizumab, its anti-PD-1 antibody which is approved in China,” said Scott Smith, President of BioAtla. “This amended agreement reflects both BeiGene’s commitment to BA3071 and BioAtla’s strategy of rapidly and broadly building our pipeline of innovative CAB oncology candidates. This amended agreement enhances BioAtla’s strategic execution capabilities to support the development of our product pipeline, advance compelling combination therapies, and address markets with strong growth potential and high unmet medical need. BA3071 is expected to become BioAtla’s third CAB candidate in clinical trials along with CAB-AXL-ADC and CAB-ROR2-ADC.”
“BioAtla has developed a differentiated proprietary protein discovery and expression platform to generate CABs, which in turn have been applied to BA3071, a novel, investigational CTLA-4 inhibitor that is designed to be conditionally activated in the tumor microenvironment,” commented Lai Wang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Global Research, Clinical Operations & Biometrics and APAC Clinical Development at BeiGene. “The unique nature of BA3071 provides us with an exciting scientific rationale to investigate the combination of this investigational CTLA-4 antibody with our anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab. We look forward to advancing the global development and commercialization of this potentially unique cancer therapy as a single agent or in combination with other therapies.”
