 

Clover Health, a Next-Generation Medicare Advantage Insurer, Announces Plans to Become Publicly-traded via Merger with Social Capital Hedosophia

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover” or “the Company”), which operates next-generation Medicare Advantage plans, has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly traded via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (“SCH”) (NYSE: IPOC), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing, the transaction will support Clover’s mission to improve every life, providing significant capital for the Company to scale and improve health outcomes for seniors across the United States.

Company Overview

Founded in 2013, Clover has pioneered a fundamentally different approach to Medicare Advantage that focuses on driving affordability and partnering closely with physicians to deliver the best possible health outcomes for members. The Company offers affordable Medicare Advantage plans to eligible individuals, giving consumers access to broad and open healthcare networks, rich supplemental benefits and low out-of-pocket expenses.

Technology is at the core of Clover’s business – the Company is a true innovator in the Medicare Advantage space, deploying its own internally-developed software to assist physicians with clinical decision-making at the point of care.

Clover’s flagship platform, the Clover Assistant, aggregates millions of relevant health data points – including claims, medical charts and diagnostics, among others – and uses machine learning to synthesize that data with member-specific information. This provides physicians with actionable and personalized insights at the point of care, offering suggestions for medications and dosages as well as the need for tests or referrals, among others, to ultimately improve health outcomes.

The Clover Assistant enables a virtuous growth cycle, whereby improved health outcomes lead to superior economics that the Company shares with members through lower costs and rich benefits. In turn, the Company believes its best-in-class plans will continue to deliver market-leading growth, allowing the Clover Assistant to capture and synthesize more data and ultimately drive better care.

Medicare Advantage is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the U.S. healthcare system – but it is one that has seen little innovation and remains ripe for disruption. Worth $270 billion today and with an estimated value of $590 billion by 2025, the Medicare Advantage market provides a tremendous opportunity for growth.

Today, Clover is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States – among insurers with more than 50,000 members – and serves more than 57,000 members in 34 counties across 7 states. Spurred by favorable demographic tailwinds and its differentiated, technology-driven approach, Clover has captured an average of 50 percent of the net increase in membership across its established markets over the last three years. Further, the Company’s software-centric approach enables efficient expansion into new markets, including to historically underserved and rural communities. The Company plans to expand into an additional 74 counties and eighth state next year and recently announced a new partnership with Walmart to make joint Clover-Walmart plans available to half a million Medicare-eligibles in eight Georgia counties.

