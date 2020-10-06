 

VitalHub Announces Licensing of Digital Pre-Op Solution, Synopsis iQ, to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the licensing of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital, at-home pre-op solutions, Synopsis iQ, to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust (the “Trust”).

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, an NHS trust which runs three hospitals in Worcestershire, England, has launched a complete digital pre-operative assessment process, including a digital health questionnaire for elective surgery patients to complete at home.

The move comes as part of the Trust’s drive to reduce the number of patients attending in-hospital full pre-operative assessments (POAs), increasing the pre-operative capacity and enabling patients to see the right nurse, at the right time, for the right amount of time. Allowing patients to complete the questionnaire in the comfort of their own home also supports reducing the amount of face-to-face contact between patients and staff, which has been deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Foley, Senior Sister Pre-Operative Assessment Countywide, WRH Theatre Admission Unit at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, explained:

“We had found ourselves spending an increasing amount of time assessing patients that were fit for surgery and so did not actually require an hour appointment for a pre-operative assessment in hospital, whereas some patients needed longer than an hour with a member of the team. To help identify these fit and healthy patients and drive down unnecessary POA attendances, we worked alongside Intouch with Health to launch Synopsis Home.

Ms. Foley also said that the system would help the Trust maintain social distancing practices while COVID-19 is still front of mind. She added:

“Synopsis Home is supporting us to reduce unnecessary POA visits, so we can lower the number of patients in waiting rooms at any one time. This will be especially beneficial as we tackle the backlog of elective surgery postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The launch of Synopsis Home at the Trust coincides with its recent introduction of Intouch’s Synopsis iQ, a leading digital pre-operative assessment platform. Synopsis iQ has consolidated and replaced the three separate systems the Trust was previously using to coordinate pre-operative assessments. This cohesive process provides the tools and workflow to assess patients digitally, efficiently, and accurately. Synopsis iQ also includes decision support with an ASA, POSPOM and many other clinical scores, as well as automating time-consuming tasks.

