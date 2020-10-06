CB2 Insights Offers Primary Care Services via Telehealth to Over 100,000 patients across 12 US States

CB2 Insights, provides healthcare services through brick and mortar clinics and a virtual telemedicine platform to a network of over 100,000 patients across 12 States;



The Company recently announced profitability in Q2 2020, free cash flow and an oversubscribed private placement of $CAD 5.13 million;

The Company generated $CAD 14 million in 12-month trailing revenue from insurable and non-insurable services.



TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to provide the following corporate update and outlook on growth for 2020 and 2021. CB2 Insights Inc. is a US-focused, healthcare services and technology company. The Company owns and operates a proprietary virtual telehealth platform and a network of over 30 medical clinics across 12 states in the US, providing integrative, primary and urgent care services since 2017 to over 100,000 patients annually.

The Company is positioning itself to become one of the largest national networks of health centers in the US powered by technology and telemedicine delivery mechanisms. Its fast-growing customer base will aim to reach millions in the coming years as they continue to expand on services for both insured and uninsured segments of the US population. CB2’s revenue stream will be driven by membership subscription revenue and insurable services through traditional insurance payors, most notably Medicare and Medicaid, in both traditional bricks-and mortar clinics, and a proprietary virtual telemedicine offering.

CB2 is led by a strong management team with over 50 years of collective experience in clinical practice management, technology and primary care in both the Canadian and US healthcare market. Further, it is well positioned to execute against its strategy. In Q2 2020, it announced positive EBITDA and free cash flow for the very first time - a trend that has continued into Q3 2020. It also recently strengthened its balance sheet with a $5.13 million upsized and oversubscribed private placement, bringing total cash in the company to over $6 million.

The Company’s growth will be focused on a 3-pronged strategic plan generating strong results both organically and through targeted, accretive M&A activity.