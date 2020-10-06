CV Sciences, Inc. Announces PlusCBD Brand Refresh and New Product Launches

The new PlusCBD brand is a refinement and modernization that includes new packaging with a contemporary color palette and a post-modern aesthetic to relay each product’s value proposition across the product offering. The 30+ new product launch includes eight new, innovative products featuring extra strength gummies and maximum strength softgels. All new PlusCBD branded products are available on our website at www.cvsciences.com.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced a comprehensive refresh of its top selling, flagship PlusCBD branded product line and the launch of 30+ new PlusCBD products over the next 45 days.

The refreshed PlusCBD packaging features our new, prominently displayed CV Sciences logo, transparent QR code labeling linked to lab reports to assure customers of the unrivaled quality, and the milligrams of CBD per serving on the label.

The PlusCBD brand mission statement is now featured on the packaging: “Modern life is challenging. Our physical, mental and emotional health is constantly being tested. CV Sciences provides research based solutions for the well-being of the planet. Our mission is to improve quality of life through nature and science – and the results speak for themselves. This is health transformed.”

“The CV Sciences team is thrilled to introduce our refreshed PlusCBD products that will leverage our brand equity as the safest and most trusted CBD product offering available, all designed to resonate with our existing customers while attracting new consumers,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer. “We conducted extensive market research to create a fresh new look with strong value messaging that will drive long-term brand affinity with a broad consumer audience focused on health and wellness. Our updated brand and products position CV Sciences for continued growth and industry leadership in the hemp derived CBD category.”