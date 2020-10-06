Axovant Announces Positive Six-Month Follow-Up Data From Second Cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 Trial of AXO-Lenti-PD Gene Therapy

• AXO-Lenti-PD was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events at 6 months

• 21-point mean improvement in UPDRS Part III “OFF” score, a 40% improvement from baseline, exceeding pre-defined criteria for success

• Greater than 2-hour improvement from baseline in both diary “good ON time” and diary OFF time assessments

• EXPLORE-PD, a randomized, sham-controlled study of AXO-Lenti-PD is expected to begin dosing in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported six-month follow-up data from the second cohort of patients receiving a total dose of 1.4 x 107 TU of gene therapy in the open-label, dose-escalation SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.