Axovant Announces Positive Six-Month Follow-Up Data From Second Cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 Trial of AXO-Lenti-PD Gene Therapy
• AXO-Lenti-PD was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events at 6 months
• 21-point mean improvement in UPDRS Part III “OFF” score, a 40% improvement from baseline, exceeding pre-defined criteria for success
• Greater than 2-hour improvement from baseline in both diary “good ON time” and diary OFF time assessments
• EXPLORE-PD, a randomized, sham-controlled study of AXO-Lenti-PD is expected to begin dosing in 2021
NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported six-month follow-up data from the second cohort of patients receiving a total dose of 1.4 x 107 TU of gene therapy in the open-label, dose-escalation SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
“These data, showing over 20 points of improvement on the UPDRS Part III ‘OFF’ motor function score, as well as meaningful improvements in quality of life measures, underscores the potentially best-in-class profile of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy in Parkinson’s disease. The totality of data seen thus far reinforces my belief that AXO-Lenti-PD has the potential to transform the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease through one-time administration of gene therapy. Building on these encouraging results, we expect to begin dosing in EXPLORE-PD, a randomized, sham-controlled study in 2021, and will additionally evaluate the safety and tolerability of higher volumes of infusion. We look forward to sharing additional data and program updates at our upcoming Parkinson's disease R&D Day on October 30,” said Gavin Corcoran, M.D., Chief R&D Officer at Axovant.
Key study results at 6 months follow-up:
- AXO-Lenti-PD was observed to be generally well-tolerated in all 4 patients receiving gene therapy, with no serious adverse events attributable to the vector at six months after a single administration. The 4 subjects had an average age of 57 years and an average duration of Parkinson's disease of 13 years.
- Two evaluable patients in Cohort 2 demonstrated a 21-point mean improvement in the UPDRS Part III “OFF” score, which assesses motor function, representing a 40%
improvement from the baseline average score of 52 in these patients.
