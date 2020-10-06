 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

globenewswire
  • Study did not meet primary endpoint of reducing rate of pulmonary exacerbations
  • Lenabasum treatment had a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated
  • Data to be presented at the upcoming North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference Oct. 7-23

Norwood, MA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced topline results from its 28-week Phase 2b study of lenabasum in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The study enrolled patients in the U.S., Canada and Europe at high risk for recurrent pulmonary exacerbations (PEx). Subjects received lenabasum or placebo added to their background treatments for CF.

The CF-002 Phase 2b trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in rate of new PEx per subject per 28 weeks. Lenabasum treatment had a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated.

The topline data will be presented at the upcoming virtual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), taking place October 7-23, 2020.

Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research of Corbus, said, “We are very disappointed that the study did not meet the primary endpoint. We look forward to providing more details of study results starting tomorrow at NACFC. We thank the participants, the staff at study sites, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Clinical Trials for their support and partnership throughout this study.”

Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, said, “We are immensely grateful to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their invaluable support of this program from its inception. It has been a privilege to work with the CF community throughout this development program.”

Phase 2b CF-002 Trial Design

CF-002 was a multinational Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lenabasum in CF. This was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, with dosing of lenabasum at 5 mg twice per day, lenabasum 20 mg twice per day or placebo twice per day for 28 weeks, with 4 weeks safety follow-up off active treatment. The primary efficacy endpoint was the event rate of new PEx per subject per 28 weeks, when the primary definition of new PEx was physician diagnosis of PEx, prescription of new antibiotics for that PEx starting more than 28 days after completion of the last antibiotic course for any previous PEx, with 4 out of 12 Fuch’s criteria present in the subject. The Phase 2b CF study was funded in part by a Development Award for up to $25 Million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

