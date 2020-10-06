 

Veritone Brings Efficiency and Optimization to Smart Grids with Real-Time Predictive AI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced it has entered the energy sector with Veritone Energy, a suite of proprietary, predictive AI solutions that will help utilities increase profitability and improve grid reliability as they make the transition to renewables.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005222/en/

Veritone takes on smart grid optimization with real-time predictive AI. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be adding a new vertical to our growing customer bases in the Media & Entertainment and Government, Legal and Compliance markets,” said Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone. “Every year, over $750 billion is invested in global electricity generation and distribution projects, giving Veritone Energy a significant opportunity to showcase how our cutting-edge, predictive AI technology can help the world reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Veritone has already begun to deploy its AI energy technologies with a leading U.S. utility and is in advanced talks with other potential private and public sector customers and partners.

Veritone Energy's patented solutions use AI to optimize energy distribution across diverse energy grids. By applying advanced models, rules and learning to weather forecast, energy demand, pricing, and device data, the solutions help utilities automatically predict optimal energy supply mix and pricing to meet grid demand, in real-time. The utility can now more accurately predict how much energy, at what price, to send to which device, and when. Veritone estimates this real-time forecasting capability will translate to millions of dollars of cost savings for utilities in saved energy, device longevity, and optimal energy prices.

The company’s announcement comes as the increasing use of clean energy sources is creating enormous reliability and safety challenges for utilities due to the ageing U.S. electric grid, which still relies on human decision-making. Two-way power flow between legacy and renewable devices can cause network congestion, inconsistent energy delivery and blackouts. The need for synchronization and optimization to enable utilities to add renewable sources has never been greater. As Gartner states in their 2020 Market Guide for Advanced Distribution Management Systems, “The confluence of the 4D megatrends (digitalization, decentralization, decarbonization and democratization) is driving structural changes in energy provisioning systems. To manage electricity delivery networks safely and effectively given the new requirements of the energy transition, utilities need a solution that serves as the ‘nerve center’ of the digital grid.”* Veritone’s energy solution is key to that nerve center.

