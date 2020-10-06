 

Midland and Probe Expand Land Package at La Peltrie and Provide an Update on Their Exploration Programs in the Detour Belt

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of 104 new claims adjacent to the La Peltrie option and to provide an update on the exploration program ongoing on both the la Peltrie option and the Gaudet-Fenelon Joint Venture.

Highlights:

  • Regional High Definition Heliborne Magnetics Survey Completed
  • Regional Geochemical Surveys to be completed by November (1,220 samples)
  • 42.5 kilometres of Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey completed on JV Property
  • Additional 52 square kilometres of claims staked on the La Peltrie Option
  • Drill Program Scheduled for Q1 2021

Gaudet-Fenelon JV property

The Joint Venture Gaudet-Fenelon property (50% Midland / 50% Probe), consists of 226 claims (125 square kilometres) covering 35 kilometres of the Lower Detour Gold Trend (“LDGT”) and is adjacent to Walbridge Mining’s (“Wallbridge”) property hosting the Fenelon, Tabasco and Reaper gold zones. Exploration highlights include historical drilling grading up to 11.4 over 0.6 metre and identification of several Induced Polarisation (IP) anomalies targets along magnetic structures within the LDGT. Summer 2020 exploration work consisted of a new 42.5-kilometre IP survey covering a structural domain similar to the Fenelon Gold Zone. Results from the recently completed IP survey are expected shortly. A property-wide geochemical sampling program is expected to be completed this fall and is designed to prioritize IP anomalies and drill targets. To date, 400 of the 520 geochemical sample sites have been taken across the property. Some local prospecting and geological mapping are also planned in October. A high definition heliborne magnetics survey has been completed over the central part of the property totaling 890 lines-kilometres. An additional 1050 lines-kilometres will be flown in October to complete the airborne magnetic coverage over the JV ground. A drill program is planned for Winter 2021.

La Peltrie Option

The La Peltrie option consists of 539 claims (292 square kilometres) and covers more than 25 kilometres along a series of NW-SE-trending subsidiary faults to the south of the regional LDGT. The property is adjacent and east of the Detour Lake mine property and south of Probe’s 100% Detour Quebec Main block property. In September, Probe began a work program on the La Peltrie option that included a property-scale geochemical sampling program as well as a geologic mapping and prospecting program. To date, 60 rock samples have been collected and 400 of the 700 geochemical sample sites have been sampled across the property. Field crews will work to complete the program before the end of the fall work season. The goal of this program is to highlight areas of interest on the property for follow-up IP work in 2021. In addition, Probe will complete a high definition heliborne magnetics survey on the property during the month of October.

