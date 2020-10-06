Conformis Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results

Total revenue of approximately $16.1 million, down 7% year-over-year on a reported and constant currency basis

Royalty revenue of $0.1 million

Product revenue of approximately $16.0 million, down 7% year-over-year on a reported and constant currency basis



- U.S. product revenue of approximately $14.1 million, down 7% year-over-year on a reported basis



- Rest of world product revenue of approximately $1.8 million, down 7% year-over-year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis



- Hip revenue of approximately $0.9 million, an increase of 122% year-over-year on a reported basis.

“In the quarter, we were pleased to see a continued resumption of elective primary joint replacement surgery,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since the start of this challenging pandemic we have maintained our focus on three overarching goals:

Protect our employees and their families

Protect our production capability

Protect and support our patients and customers

I am pleased that we have been successful thus far in matching commercial operations to customer requirements, maintaining R&D to keep our new product pipeline moving and appropriately managing cost and capitalizing the company.”

Third Quarter Earnings Call Announcement

Conformis also announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dje2uzbm.

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 3477925.

Participant conference numbers: (877) 809-6331 (U.S./Canada) and (615) 247-0224 (International).

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

The webcast will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer. Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on November 4, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.