 

FuelCell Energy Disputes Misleading Claims of Short Seller

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020   

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) yesterday became aware of claims made by an apparent short seller about the Company that are misleading and contain factual inaccuracies. FuelCell Energy emphatically denies these claims related to its disclosures with respect to the LIPA 2 and LIPA 3 power project awards.

These awards are not, and never have been, part of FuelCell Energy’s backlog, and have no impact on the Company’s 2022 financial goals, including revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA. As FuelCell Energy has consistently reported, its LIPA Yaphank project, currently under construction and for which there is a signed power purchase agreement, is included in the backlog and 2022 revenue projections.

The Company does not believe the New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) should negate the LIPA 2 and LIPA 3 awards and is disputing this contention by LIPA. The Company believes these projects should move forward and it has continued to pursue them in good faith, including advancing the interconnect application process. However, there can be no assurances that any project awards, including these project awards, will result in executed power purchase agreements. When FuelCell Energy has material information to disclose as required by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company does so.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in developing environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through our proprietary, molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. We are working to expand the proprietary technologies that we have developed over the past five decades into new products, applications, markets and geographies. Our mission and purpose remains to utilize our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to reduce the global environmental footprint of baseload power generation by providing environmentally responsible solutions for reliable electrical power, hot water, steam, chilling, distributed hydrogen, microgrid applications, electrolysis, long-duration hydrogen-based energy storage and carbon capture and, in so doing, drive demand for our products and services, thus realizing positive stockholder returns. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our systems answer the needs of diverse customers across several markets, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. We provide solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation and combined heat and power, with the differentiating ability to do so utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas (i.e., landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas), propane and various blends of such fuels. Our multi-fuel source capability is significantly enhanced by our proprietary gas-clean-up skid.

