 

ParcelPal Commences Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of the market yesterday October 5, the Company’s common shares are eligible for primary trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol “PTNYF” following the approval by the OTC of our primary listing application (“Listing Application”). This is an important distinction and upgrade from the secondary Pink market the Company was previously listed on. Namely, this primary listing on the OTCQB allows us to offer and sell securities for the first time directly to investors, whereas prior to this, only those securities traded by investor to investor or broker to broker (secondary trading) were permitted.

Simultaneous with this listing, we will have obtained automatic effectiveness of our Form 20-F registration statement (“Registration Statement”), which we initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in August 2020. While our Registration Statement is now effective, it remains under customary review by the SEC, and we hope to have addressed all of the SEC’s queries to their satisfaction in the near term.

The Registration Statement and Listing Application will allow ParcelPal to pursue a dual listing of its common shares on the OTCQB to complement its current listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

CEO Rich Wheeless commented, “Listing on the OTCQB is a significant milestone for ParcelPal. While we will continue to trade on the CSE, our OTCQB listing will provide greater exposure to institutional investors and a broader shareholder base while providing our current and future shareholders, particularly those residing in the United States, with easier trading and access to ParcelPal’s shares. Additionally, we are committed to upholding best corporate governance practices and financial reporting as we continue to accelerate our strategic plan to further grow our market share and continue to penetrate new markets, including in the United States. Upgrading to the OTCQB Market from the Pink market, and complying with the stringent disclosure and filing requirements of the SEC, demonstrates our commitment to transparency and professionalism, and is an important step towards improving liquidity in our stock as we continue to drive shareholder value.”

Seite 1 von 3
ParcelPal Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
ParcelPal Closes $525,000 USD Financing via Non-Brokered Private Placement
23.09.20
ParcelPal Announces the Launch of its New Website to Benefit Customers
17.09.20
ParcelPal Announces the Execution of Two More Customer Agreements and Further Company Expansion

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.08.20
299
ParcelPal - delivery by app